Wales legend Ian Rush is of the view that Gareth Bale needs a run of games at Tottenham Hotspur to get back to his best, but admitted he is not sure whether the winger will get minutes under Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

Bale’s season-long loan return to Tottenham from Real Madrid has not gone according to plan, with the winger only registering two Premier League starts to his name so far this season.

Fitness issues have plagued Bale multiple times in the current campaign, but Mourinho has hesitated to give him minutes even when he is available for selection, leaving Wales great Rush concerned over his countryman.

With Euro 2020 set to take place in the summer, Rush feels the Wales national team will need their all-time goalscorer in the squad firing on all cylinders, but can only see Bale getting back to his top form with a consistent run of games at Spurs.

However, Rush conceded that he is unsure whether Bale will be handed sufficient game time by his boss Mourinho, who has not provided him with opportunities even when he his fit.

“Gareth Bale is a world-class player and I think he just needs a run in the side”, Rush told HorseRacing.net.

“It’s very difficult for a footballer when you’re playing one game and then not playing the next.

“Jose Mourinho is a great manager, so he must be seeing something different in training because when Gareth Bale is fully fit, we’d all be expecting him to start games.

“From a Welsh point of view, I want to see Gareth Bale on that pitch because we have the Euros coming up and I want to see him fully match fit for Wales because he can still play a major part for his country, as I’m sure he can for Tottenham as well.

“I just believe that he needs a run of games to help him get over his injury problems and get himself match fit and I don’t know whether he will get that under Jose.”

Bale played the last 18 minutes in his team’s 3-0 league loss to Manchester City at the weekend.

The winger has been a fixture in Mourinho’s squad in the Europa League and will be eyeing clocking up minutes when Spurs take on Wolfsberg on Thursday in the continental competition.