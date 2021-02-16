Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car has confirmed that he did receive a proposal to join Liverpool in the January transfer window, but does not regret the move not going through.

Liverpool were hunting for new centre-back faces as the transfer window entered its final stretch in January and eventually brought in Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke and Ben Davies from Preston North End on a permanent deal.

They made an attempt to snap up Croatia international Caleta-Car from Marseille and the defender was standing by to board a jet to Merseyside to seal the deal.

However, Marseille refused to let Caleta-Car depart when they concluded they could not bring in a replacement before the end of the transfer window.

The 24-year-old defender admits that being wanted by Liverpool was a huge honour and feels it is evidence that he has been performing well for Marseille.

Caleta-Car though insists that he does not regret the move not going through as he rates Marseille as a big club.

He told a press conference: “There are Champions League matches tonight. I am going to watch both games, not just because I like to watch Liverpool, but because I enjoy watching the Champions League.

“It’s true that I received an offer from Liverpool.

“I was very happy, given that they are one of the biggest clubs in Europe. It was an honour for me to know that such a big club wanted me.

“It means that my performances are good, but we decided with the club that I was going to stay.

“Olympique Marseille are also a huge club that still have a lot to offer me and I have a lot more progress to make here.

“As I have said already, Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and I was very happy to receive an offer from them”, Caleta-Car admitted.

“I do not regret the decision not to leave because I already play for a big club.

“Joining Liverpool and playing in one of the best leagues could have been a big step forward in my career, but I am focused on Olympique Marseille for the moment.

“I am a Marseille player and we will see what happens in the future”, he added.

While Liverpool have Champions League football on the agenda this evening, Caleta-Car’s Marseille are due to lock horns with Nice on Wednesday in Ligue 1.