Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott has admitted that he would be surprised if the Black Cats fail to tie down Aiden McGeady for a couple more seasons at the Stadium of Light with a new contract, as winners like him will be key to their hopes of climbing back to the Premier League.

Having returned to the senior squad under Lee Johnson from his exile during the Phil Parkinson era, winger McGeady is increasingly impacting Sunderland’s attacking charge.

The 34-year-old put in a stellar display in the Wearside giants’ 4-1 League One win over fellow promotion hopefuls Doncaster Rovers at the weekend, laying on four assists.

McGeady’s current stint at Sunderland is set to end in the summer and ex-Black Cat Elliott has admitted that he would be surprised if Johnson’s side fail to reach an agreement with the winger over extending his stay for a few more years.

Elliott insists McGeady is a born winner and players like him are what Sunderland need if they seek to climb the divisions again and ultimately return to the top flight.

Elliott wrote in his Sunderland Echo column: “Even at the age of 16 or 17 he [McGeady] was doing things with a football that the rest of us could only dream of doing.

“He had no fear and had that arrogance about him, and you just knew he would be a big star.

“Watching him now coming up towards his 35th birthday and still producing week in, week out is an absolute pleasure.

“For this reason, I’d be seriously surprised if the club can’t come to some arrangement to keep him at the club for a couple more years.

“He still looks sharp and still has that change of pace that leaves defenders trailing in his wake, this despite him coming towards his twilight years.

“He is a match winner and Sunderland need winners if they are to climb up the divisions over these next couple of seasons.”

Sunderland have an EFL Trophy clash against Lincoln City set for Wednesday, and will return to league action at the weekend as they travel to the Pirelli Stadium to take on Burton Albion.