Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan feels that Ozan Kabak did well in the Reds’ 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League this evening.

Kabak, who joined Liverpool from Schalke on loan during the January transfer window, had a difficult afternoon at the weekend in the Reds’ 3-1 loss at Leicester City in the Premier League.

He started against RB Leipzig in Hungary in Liverpool’s last 16 Champions League first leg clash and helped the Reds record a clean sheet as goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah did the trick.

And Whelan thinks that Kabak did well against the Bundesliga outfit, looking calm and cool throughout.

He said post match on LFC TV: “He played well tonight.

“He looked cool, he looked calm. He didn’t have to chase many people back.

“His positioning was OK.”

Kabak slotted in alongside Jordan Henderson in the heart of the Liverpool defence in Hungary.

The Turkey international will be looking to kick on following helping the Reds record a clean sheet and Liverpool have an option to sign him permanently at the end of his loan.