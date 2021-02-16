Rangers talent Josh McPake has revealed that Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver is a no-nonsense manager who will crack down on mistakes and always wants more from his players, something he appreciates.

The 19-year-old winger, who came through the youth ranks at Rangers, was sent on loan to Harrogate in England’s League Two in the January transfer window.

McPake spent the first half of the campaign in Scotland’s Championship on loan at Greenock Morton.

He is now enjoying regular game time in England’s League Two at Harrogate and is thrilled with the professionalism of the approach at Wetherby Road.

McPake feels he is surrounded by players of a good standard who, like him, are trying to make their mark in League Two, and understands the challenge that senior team football poses.

And he is happy with the no-nonsense and driven Weaver.

“It is a massive step up, the professionalism even at the lower clubs in England is top notch and you’re looked after so well”, McPake told the Press Association.

“With the fourth tier it’s so easy to look down on it from the outside but when you’re here, the first week you realise how big it is.

“The standard of players and what they are trying to do, they have the same target as me – to make a name for themselves.

“Rangers helped me a lot with my development on the ball but the hardest part is making the jump from the youth team to first team.

“The manager is no-nonsense, has good morals and will crack down on mistakes. They always want better. I like that”, the Rangers winger added.

Harrogate currently sit in 16th spot in the League Two standings, ten points clear of the bottom two relegation places and are next in action this evening, at home against Carlisle United.