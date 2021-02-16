Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has backed Toffees new boy Joshua King become a starter under him and revealed he is delighted with his attitude on the training pitch.

The striker has come off the bench in each of Everton’s last three Premiere League games, with Ancelotti handing him more game time as he seeks to ease the player into life at Goodison Park.

King clocked up 34 minutes in his team’s 2-0 league defeat against Fulham on Sunday, even coming close to opening his Everton account and Ancelotti is impressed with how the new boy has taken to the the blue shirt.

The Italian revealed that he is delighted with King’s positive attitude on the training pitch and the hard working attacker is tactically adapting more to his new home with each passing day.

Ancelotti backed King to earn a starting spot under him and stressed the 29-year-old possesses the quality and physical attributes to become an asset for the Merseyside giants.

Asked what he is expecting from King for the rest of the season, Ancelotti told a press conference: “His fitness levels are okay.

“No problem also because when he was at Bournemouth he trained normally and properly.

“He was out only for a few weeks.

“His physical condition is good.

“He has to adapt to the team, to the knowledge of the team tactically.

“But honestly, I am happy with what he is doing because he is working hard and he has played all the games, not from the first eleven.

“But he gave us all his quality and all his belief and [I am] sure he is going to start in the future.

“He is a player that can play with us without any problem with the quality he has and the physicality he has.”

With talismanic striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin ruled out of Everton’s upcoming top flight clash against Manchester City on Wednesday, Ancelotti could hand King his full Toffees debut.