 

Inside Futbol (IF): Andreas, what do you remember about your Celtic experience?

 

Andreas Thom (AT): It was a very good time, it was a different type football [in Scotland] compared to Germany, but Celtic were a very good team.

 

My memories are absolutely positive.

 

I left Glasgow in January 1998, and my former team won the title after some tough seasons.

 

 

 

IF: How is your relationship with Celtic supporters?

 

AT: It is extraordinary.

 

The fans of Celtic are crazy, they always support the team with great passion.

 

They are fantastic, they are one of the best sets of fans in the world!

 

 

 

 

IF: You played with the legendary Henrik Larsson, was he the best you played alongside?

 

AT: Henrik was certainly a special player, very strong, he won a lot in his career.

 

 

But I’ve also played with other great players like Pierre van Hooijdonk and Paolo Di Canio.

 

IF: Are you still following Celtic?

 

AT: Sure! I watch Celtic’s matches when I can. I remain a fan of the club.

 

 

 