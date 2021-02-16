Interview: Andreas Thom Talks Celtic Experience And Henrik Larsson

Celtic acquired the services of Andreas Thom from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 1995 for a then club record fee of £2.2m.

The German forward went on to ply his trade for the Hoops for two-and-a-half years before joining Hertha Berlin in January 1998.

Inside Futbol caught up with Thom to find out his memories of Celtic, thoughts on Henrik Larsson and if he still follows the Bhoys.