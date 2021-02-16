Inside Futbol (IF): Andreas, what do you remember about your Celtic experience?
Andreas Thom (AT): It was a very good time, it was a different type football [in Scotland] compared to Germany, but Celtic were a very good team.
My memories are absolutely positive.
I left Glasgow in January 1998, and my former team won the title after some tough seasons.
IF: How is your relationship with Celtic supporters?
AT: It is extraordinary.
The fans of Celtic are crazy, they always support the team with great passion.
They are fantastic, they are one of the best sets of fans in the world!
IF: You played with the legendary Henrik Larsson, was he the best you played alongside?
AT: Henrik was certainly a special player, very strong, he won a lot in his career.
But I’ve also played with other great players like Pierre van Hooijdonk and Paolo Di Canio.
IF: Are you still following Celtic?
AT: Sure! I watch Celtic’s matches when I can. I remain a fan of the club.