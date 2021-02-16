Liverpool have joined league rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Serbia international, who has only less than 18 months left on his contract with Fiorentina, has been linked with a summer move to a host of clubs.

Milenkovic is attracting significant interest from the Premier League and is said to be on the radar of English giants Manchester United and Tottenham.

And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Red Devils and Spurs’ league rivals Liverpool have also joined the race to acquire the 23-year-old’s services in the summer.

The Merseyside-based club are determined to strengthen their defensive options at the end of the season and are claimed to view Milenkovic as a potential option.

It remains to be seen if the Reds can win the race for the central defender, whose agent Fali Ramadani is already said to have received approaches.

Apart from the English top flight clubs, Serie A outfit AC Milan have also been linked with a move for the Fiorentina defender.

However, despite the heavy interest in him, Milenkovic’s departure from La Viola is far from confirmed, with the possibility of him signing a new contract with the club yet to be ruled out.

The Italian outfit rate Milenkovic highly and are reluctant to lose him at the end of the season.