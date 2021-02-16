Everton captain Seamus Coleman has hailed Manchester City as the best team in the Premier League, but insisted that they are not invincible as the Toffees gear up to face them on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Fulham when they host table-toppers Manchester City at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Looking back at the loss to the Cottagers, Everton skipper Coleman has admitted that the Toffees let themselves on the night but is determined to set the record straight against the Citizens.

The Irishman explained that the Toffees have no illusions as to the size of the task ahead of them and hailed Manchester City as the best team in the league.

However, Coleman went on to insist that Pep Guardiola’s side are not invincible and is hopeful of helping Everton to earn a result against the league leaders at Goodison Park.

“Sunday night was frustrating and I can assure you that the dressing room was not a pleasant place to be after the final whistle“, Coleman wrote in his programme notes ahead of the game.

“We knew we had let ourselves down and there is a determination to put that right.

“We’re under no illusions as to the size of the task [against Manchester City] but there’s nowhere to hide in this league.

“You just have to face up to the challenges ahead of you and give it everything you’ve got.

“We’ve got something to prove, so why not do so against the best team in the Premier League?

“Any football fan will enjoy watching Manchester City.

“They move the ball so well and so quickly and they are where they deserve to be – top of the table.

“But they are not invincible and we have to show the belief we can get a result.“

Manchester City have won their last 16 games across all competitions and will be looking to take the streak to 17 matches on Wednesday.