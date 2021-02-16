Everton director of football Marcel Brands is to extend his contract at the club, according to the Times.

Brands has been praised for his work in the transfer market and delighted manager Carlo Ancelotti by landing the club’s top targets in the last summer transfer window.

However, there have been questions asked about Brands’ future as the clock ticks down on his contract at Goodison Park.

The Dutch deal-maker though is set to extend his contract to stay at Everton and has been backed by Ancelotti.

Ancelotti believes that there is little doubt that Brands will be staying on Merseyside to continue his work at Everton.

“I think that no doubt, he is going to stay and sign a new contract”, Ancelotti said.

Brands is already likely to be thinking forward towards the summer transfer window and providing Ancelotti with his top targets once again, while at the same time moving on fringe players from the club during a difficult landscape for sides.

It remains to be seen what budget the Dutchman will be working with and it may depend on where Everton finish the season.

They currently sit in seventh spot in the Premier League table and five points outside the top four as they aim for European football.