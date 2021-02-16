Garth Crooks feels that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to loan out Jesse Lingard is now in question due to how the winger has started life at West Ham United.

Lingard had been frozen out at Manchester United this season and agreed to head to link up with David Moyes’ West Ham on loan in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old has made an instant impact at West Ham, featuring in the Hammers’ last three Premier League games and boosting their hopes of challenging for a top four finish.

Crooks thinks that how Lingard is performing for West Ham raises question marks over Solskjaer sanctioning the loan even though Manchester United have a wealth of options in their ranks.

“The way Jesse Lingard is playing for West Ham at the moment brings into question the wisdom of Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to let him go to east London on loan in the first place”, Crooks wrote in his BBC column.

“David Moyes will know only too well from his own days at Old Trafford what the lad is capable of and plays him in a role that suits the England international perfectly.

“When he’s on form, and he is at the moment, his ability to transition the play from defence into attack is as good as I’ve seen from any player and he demonstrated it beautifully against Sheffield United.

“Of course Manchester United have Bruno Fernandes to do that but should anything happen to him they could regret letting Lingard go out.”

West Ham beat Sheffield United 3-0 on Tuesday evening and now sit a lofty fifth in the Premier League standings, level on points with fourth placed Chelsea.