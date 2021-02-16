Ian Rush feels that Steven Gerrard took a gamble in accepting the Rangers job, but the gamble is now set to pay off.

Liverpool legend Gerrard opted to take over as Rangers boss in the summer of 2018 and started the process of building a title winning side at Ibrox, taking the fight to Celtic.

Gerrard now has Rangers on course to win the Scottish Premiership title this season, stopping rivals Celtic from clinching ten titles in a row; Rangers are 18 points clear at the top of the table.

Rush feels that Gerrard took a risk in taking over a high-pressure and high-expectations job in Rangers, but now it is paying off and the former midfielder is becoming a loved figure amongst the Gers fans.

“I know Stevie really well and when he was at Liverpool’s academy he did really well there”, Rush told HorseRacing.net.

“It was a gamble for him to go to Rangers.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for him to go there in the first place, but it turns out that it’s been a good decision for him, because he’s gone there with Gary MacAllister and they’ve done really well together.

“It looks almost certain that they’re going to win the league this season and the fact that he’s going to stop Celtic winning ten titles in a row means that the Rangers fans really love Stevie.”

Gerrard has been floated as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and the Rangers boss looks set to have the chance to further add to his reputation by leading the Gers in the Champions League next season.