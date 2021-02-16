John Aldridge has insisted that the pressure is on Everton to earn a first win at Anfield this millennium in the upcoming Merseyside derby against Liverpool, as the Reds are struggling with their form having lost three straight games in the Premier League.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton are set to lock horns with city rivals Liverpool in the top flight at the weekend having played out a thrilling 2-2 draw when both teams crossed paths in the league earlier in the campaign at Goodison Park.

Although the Toffees have struggled with finding consistency in the league, the Reds are arguably in rougher shape, having lost all three of their top flight games so far this month, damaging their title hopes and asking serious questions about their top four credentials.

And Liverpool legend Aldridge insists that the pressure going into the Merseyside derby is on Everton to get the win at Anfield as the home team are on a three-game losing streak while also missing key players with injury.

Aldridge is of the view that Everton could also benefit from the lack of fans at Anfield with the Blue side of Merseyside having better results away from home so far in the league campaign.

“Then [after the Champions League clash against RB Leipzig on Tuesday] comes another derby against Everton at home on Saturday”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“And the pressure is on the Blues – they will never have a better chance of earning a first win at Anfield this millennium.

“Their fans must be thinking this is their moment, playing against a Liverpool team who have lost three in a row at home and missing so many players.

“That Anfield will be empty will also help Everton, who have shown themselves to be mentally weak when visiting in recent years.

“To be fair, the backing Everton get from their travelling fans is fantastic.

“But they’re better off for not having more than 50,000 Liverpool fans screaming at them.

“Everton could even be favourites for the match.

“But whatever happens, they’ll know Liverpool will be back an awful lot stronger next season.”

Before taking on Liverpool, Everton will have a tough league outing against league leaders Manchester City midweek and the Toffees will be eyeing snatching a positive result against the Citizens to take to Anfield.