John Aldridge has issued advice to Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara to not give away too many cheap fouls as it is disrupting the way the Reds play in midfield.

The Premier League champions are currently going through a rough run of results with only two wins in their last ten league outings, losing the last three games on the trot.

Reds midfielder Thiago is among the players under scrutiny at the moment and whether the summer arrival is the right player for Jurgen Klopp’s midfield is a topic of discussion among the Liverpool faithful.

Liverpool legend Aldridge, who has no doubt over Thiago’s quality, has issued advice to him to stop giving away cheap fouls in the middle of the park as it is upsetting his team’s rhythm in midfield.

Thiago was sidelined for the major part of the first half of the campaign owing to injury and illness and Aldridge has acknowledged that the 29-year-old is still adjusting to playing under Klopp, but stressed his sloppy mistakes are costing Liverpool.

Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column: “Thiago Alcantara’s Liverpool performances are causing quite a stir at the moment.

“The Spaniard is still getting used to playing under Jurgen Klopp while coming back from an injury, so I wouldn’t be too critical.

“But there’s one area of his game he really needs to get a grip of immediately, and that’s giving away too many cheap fouls.

“It cost us on Saturday when he conceded the free-kick from which Leicester City scored their opener.

“The way Liverpool train, there isn’t a lot of scope for fouling because, like any team, they don’t want team-mates to injure one another.

“Maybe Thiago feels he needs to be involved in the physical side of things.

“But while there are times when you have to foul – such as stopping a potential counter-attack – Thiago is giving away daft free-kicks all over the pitch, and often within minutes of the game starting.

“He has to stop doing that, because it can mess up the way Liverpool play in midfield.”

The Reds have dropped down to sixth in the standings at the moment, just two points off the top four and will be eyeing bouncing back with a win when they host Everton in the Merseyside derby at the weekend.