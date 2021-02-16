Aberdeen legend Willie Miller has explained that Celtic Park is the ideal place for the Dons to put an end to their poor run and is positive that they can inflict defeat on Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Second-placed Celtic are set to lock horns with Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen side at Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

The Dons go into the game on the back of a five-game winless run, while the hosts will be looking to take their winning streak in the league to five games and close the gap on Rangers.

Looking ahead to the match, Aberdeen legend Miller has expressed his desire to see his former employers put an end to their poor run of form and believes Celtic are the ideal team to start with.

Miller pointed out how the Hoops’ standards have dropped this season and is positive that Aberdeen can return from Glasgow with three points in the bag and boost their chances of finishing third in the league.

“Aberdeen are in the mire just now with the form they’ve been in, performances haven’t been up to standard and the board have had to come out and back the manager“, Miller wrote in his Evening Express column.

“But the way to come out of that is by producing good performances and Celtic would be the ideal place to start.

“It’s not the same Celtic side as we’ve seen in previous seasons and, although they are still second in the Premiership, the Dons have to believe they can win at Parkhead.

“I don’t think it’s beyond them and, if they could leave Glasgow with three points, it could be the platform for better form, a strong finish to the season and trying to beat Hibs to third place.“

Celtic are slowly regaining form, having won four consecutive games, and will be looking to build on that run against Aberdeen on Wednesday.