Jurgen Klopp feels his Liverpool side did exceptionally well to control “real monster” RB Leipzig and run out 2-0 winners in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Liverpool headed into the Champions League clash on the back of a run of poor form in the Premier League and under pressure to turn their fortunes around.

They quickly began to boss the match, held in Hungary, and took the lead through Mohamed Salah in the 53rd minute, while when Sadio Mane struck five minutes later the Bundesliga side were reeling.

Liverpool claimed a 2-0 advantage that they will take into the second leg of the tie and Klopp is pleased with the way that his side controlled RB Leipzig.

He feels that RB Leipzig can be tough to handle physically, but is happy to navigate a match he feels many wanted Liverpool to slip up in.

Klopp said on BT Sport post match: “It was the game we wanted, the game we needed.

“Leipzig can be a real monster, they overrun teams, they are really physical and tonight we controlled them in an exceptional way.

“We played a really good game and we got the result we deserved.

“We defended really well and had good recovery.

“It was a tough game with only two days since the last one.

“It’s only the first leg, we know that, but a lot of people were waiting for us to slip again”, he added.

Liverpool are next in action against rivals Everton at the weekend and Klopp will look for his men to keep their winning momentum going in the Merseyside derby.