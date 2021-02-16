Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that the Toffees’ will continue their pursuit of a European spot regardless of what happens against Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League clash.

The Toffees failed to capitalise on an opportunity to climb the standings and move one step closer to their ambitions of sealing a European spot as they fell to 2-0 defeat against 18th placed Fulham on Sunday in the Premier League.

A top flight encounter against table-toppers Manchester City is next on the agenda for Everton on Wednesday at Goodison Park as they look to bounce back from Sunday’s defeat.

Everton are currently seventh in the standings, five points off the top four with two games in hand, and Ancelotti has stressed that his team’s European ambitions will not be affected by how they fare against the Citizens as even if they lose, they have games to bounce back.

Ancelotti admitted that he is aware of how difficult of a challenge awaits them in the shape of Manchester City, but added his team are confident of doing well.

Asked how much does the upcoming clashes against top teams in the likes of Manchester City matter to them in terms of their ambitions of a European spot, Ancelotti told a press conference:” I think that the games against City are not going to decide our ambition.

“Our ambition is still the same, to reach Europe at the end of the season.

“It does not matter what happens against City.

“It is easier to think that we are going to lose against City, but in football, you never know.

“We have confidence to do well but also if we do lose, our target is not going to change.

“We have time to reach the target next month.”

Everton have a busy week ahead of them as they will travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the Merseyside derby after they battle it out with the current league leaders.