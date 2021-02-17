Bayern Munich are eyeing Borussia Monchengladbach star Florian Neuhaus as a potential transfer target for next year, amidst the player being linked with Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

The 23-year-old midfielder has earned a place on several European giants’ transfer wish lists with his performances for Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Premier League clubs Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City have been credited with an interest in Neuhaus, who has a release clause of €40m in his contract with the German club.

Bundesliga outfits Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also been mooted as potential destinations in the summer for the Germany international.

However, according to German daily Bild, Bayern Munich are eyeing Neuhaus as a potential transfer target for 2022.

Although the Bavarians see the midfielder as an option to strengthen their squad next year, it is unclear whether they will change their stance due to increased interest from other clubs.

Borussia Dortmund have been ruled out as an option for Neuhaus though, with Monchengladbach boss Marco Rose promising that he will not raid the club when he takes over the reins at Signal Iduna Park.

With a move to Borussia Dortmund unlikely and Bayern targeting the player for 2022, it remains to be seen if the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City will look to take advantage and sign him this summer.