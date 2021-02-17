Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City target Erling Haaland is one of the names who feature on the list of players Borussia Dortmund could look to sell in the summer, according to the BBC.

Dortmund are six points behind the Champions League spots and failure to qualify for Europe’s premier competition could have a massive effect on the club this summer.

The Bundesliga giants are one of the most financially well-run clubs in Europe, but a lack of Champions League football would hit their purse, which has already suffered due to revenue streams drying up in recent months.

Dortmund would look to cash in on one or two players in the summer to make up the shortfall if the Champions League is missed.

The German giants have accepted that Jadon Sancho is likely to leave, with Manchester United still in pole position to sign him.

But it has been claimed that Haaland could also pack his bags and move away from Dortmund at the end of the season.

The Norwegian is on the list of players, which include Sancho, Jude Bellingham, Raphael Guerreiro and Giovanni Reyna, who could be sold in the summer in the event of an emergency.

Haaland has scored 39 goals in 41 appearances since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January last year.

Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in taking him to England and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still hopeful of having him at Manchester United after losing out to Dortmund last year.

Dortmund would prefer to keep Haaland at the club until the summer of 2022 when his £65m buy-out clause comes into effect.