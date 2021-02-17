Former Udinese boss Julio Velazquez has backed Liverpool and Leeds United linked Rodrigo de Paul as having the quality to play Champions League football and feels he would make any team better.

De Paul is expected to be a man in demand when the transfer window opens in the summer and was a top target for Leeds in the last summer window, while Liverpool have since been linked with having an interest in him.

Velazquez saw De Paul up close during his short stint coaching Udinese and was left with no doubt over the Argentine’s quality.

The Spanish tactician stressed that De Paul can play well in a number of positions and is confident that he can shine at any club in the world.

Velazquez hailed the Liverpool and Leeds linked star for his footballing knowledge and tactical development before claiming that he is good enough to play for clubs competing in the Champions League and would make any team he joins better.

“When we arrived in Udine he was recovering from somewhat of a difficult period“, Velazquez told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“I am happy because he is someone who deserves success, he has improved a lot on a tactical level.

“He can play as an attacking midfielder, winger and midfielder; and always does well.

“He is a player who makes teams and team-mates play better, like Juan [Musso], he can do it in all teams in the world.

“He has an extraordinary foot and knows the game of football.

“They [De Paul and Musso] are already at an important club like Udinese.

“In Udine, I have extraordinary memories of everything: team, city and fans.

“Of course, speaking at a football level, they can certainly play in teams that play in the Champions League.“

Liverpool and Leeds have been continuously linked with a move for De Paul and it remains to be seen if they will make a formal approach for the player this summer.