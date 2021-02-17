Fulham defender Maxime Le Marchand has revealed that Royal Antwerp’s continued interest in him, the prospect of Europa League football and a talk with coach Franky Vercauteren convinced him to join the Great Old.

Le Marchand joined Belgian top flight club Royal Antwerp from Premier League side Fulham on loan until the end of the season on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Before moving to Belgium, the 31-year-old was heavily linked with a return to former club Lille and the player has now revealed that it became impossible for the transfer to go through, though he felt it was ideal.

Looking back at his deadline day move to Antwerp, Le Marchand explained that he was delighted that the Great Old had continued to follow him, having expressed an interest in him in the summer.

The Frenchman went on pick out Antwerp’s continued interest in him, the prospect to play Europa League football and a conversation with coach Franky Vercauteren as the reasons why he decided to join the Belgian club on loan.

“There was interest from France, Nice, for example, wanted me back“, Le Marchand told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

“That was ideal because I knew the club, the league and the coach.

“[But] in the end it turned out to be impossible, but luckily Antwerp were still interested.

“On deadline day my agent asked if he could move up a gear and I replied ‘Of course!’

“The fact that the club had continued to follow me charmed me.

“There was the Europa League to convince me and the phone call with the coach reassured me.

“He really wanted to add me to his ranks.“

Antwerp do not have a purchase option included in their deal with Fulham for Le Marchand but the player is open to extending his stay at the club beyond the summer if things go well.

“[It is a loan deal without a purchase option] but if I feel good here, I can always talk“, the Fulham loanee said.

Le Marchand’s contract with Fulham runs until the end of the 2021/22 season.