Swansea City midfielder Conor Hourihane has heaped praise on Chelsea loan star Marc Guehi after being impressed by the defender’s performances for the Swans.

The 20-year-old joined Championship club Swansea from Premier League giants Chelsea on a season-long loan last summer with a view to earning first team experience.

Guehi has gone on to establish himself as a key figure in Steve Cooper’s side, helping the Welsh giants sit third in the league with 56 points from 28 games.

Hourihane, who joined the Swans from Aston Villa on loan last month, has been impressed with the Chelsea talent and named the youngster as one of the players that has stood out to him.

The Aston Villa midfielder hailed Guehi’s strength and quickness before lauding him for his ability to play as a left-sided central defender, despite being right-footed.

“They’re [Guehi and Ben Cabango] both very good in their own right, and they’ve both been very impressive“, Hourihane told the Not the Top 20 podcast.

“Marc stands out to me a little bit just because he’s played in all of the games I’ve played in, Ben has played in a couple.

“Marc has been really impressive.

“Strong, quick and playing on the wrong side of a three, he’s a right-footer and coming back into the play, he makes it look so easy.“

Guehi has made 26 appearances across all competitions for Swansea so far this season.