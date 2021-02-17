Dominic Matteo has issued advice to Leeds United shot-stopper Illan Meslier to take the criticism that has been coming his way on the chin and expressed his strong belief the Frenchman will brush it off and come back stronger.

A spirited display in the second half by the Whites was not enough to avoid a defeat as they slipped to a 4-2 loss at Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League.

Leeds’ young custodian Meslier has been on the receiving end of some criticism as it was an individual error from him which ended in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring the second goal in the encounter through a penalty.

Former Leeds star Matteo has issued advice to Meslier to take the criticism coming his way in the chin and make it to his advantage by learning lessons from it.

Matteo, who stressed that Meslier is still young and is learning the tricks of his trade, backed the Whites starlet to bounce back stronger with a really big career ahead of him.

“At only 20 years of age to take that number one shirt on his shoulders at Elland Road and be a reliable figure – he has a really big career ahead of him”, Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“I think it’s important for Illan to take those lessons from around the club this week because there has been a bit of criticism for his performance and rightly so.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re inexperienced or not when you’re playing with the big boys you have to take it on the chin.

“There were a few mistakes that crept in and once the confidence is knocked you see what happens – sometimes it starts to unravel in front of your eyes.

“Leeds have plenty of senior pros at the club who will put their arm around him and I needed that myself when I first broke through at Liverpool – it is a really crucial age to get help, learn, develop and use the mistakes to your advantage.

“He’s still learning his trade and his craft on where to position himself and how to anticipate and it’s a tough arena to do that in because you’re going up against the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mo Salah, Harry Kane and these top-quality players.

“I’m a little bit guilty at times of forgetting how old he really is because he has performed so brilliantly.

“I have no doubt he’ll brush it off.”

Meslier will be in the spotlight when Leeds locks horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the top flight on Friday and he will be aiming at putting on a solid display between the sticks, keen on showing he has learned his lesson.