Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has expressed his delight at having been able to hand Spurs second choice goalkeeper Joe Hart significant playing time this season.

The 33-year-old custodian joined north London outfit Tottenham Hotspur from Burnley on a free transfer in the summer, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Hart was brought in as deputy to France international Hugo Lloris, but has gone on to make nine appearances across all competitions for Spurs this season.

Reflecting on the England international’s campaign so far, Tottenham head coach Mourinho has explained that he is delighted to have been able to hand the goalkeeper significant game time.

“I’m happy Joe has played already nine matches this season which is more I think than the last two seasons“, Mourinho told a press conference.

Mourinho also extended his full support to Tottenham number 1 Lloris, who has been criticised for his tendency to make errors, and pointed out how Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is among the top five custodians in the world despite his recent errors.

“When a player is a top player, it’s not because of one mistake or two or three, it doesn’t mean he’s not a top player again“, he said.

“For me, Alisson is one of the top five goalkeepers in the world, in the last matches, not yesterday, he’s made big mistakes but he’s in the top five goalkeepers in the world.

“Hugo is the same.

“He’s been performing super consistently since he recovered from injury and if he was responsible for any of our goals he’s my number one and he has all my trust and confidence.“

Hart started five of Tottenham’s Europa League group stage games this season and it remains to be seen if he will be given the nod ahead of Lloris on Thursday.