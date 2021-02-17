Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has defended his record amidst accusations of mishandling Adnan Januzaj’s career while he was at Old Trafford.

Januzaj was considered a shining light in Manchester United’s academy and he impressed in his breakthrough season under David Moyes in the 2013/14 campaign.

But under Van Gaal, his stock plummeted rapidly at Manchester United and he had unsuccessful loan spells at Dortmund and Sunderland before being sold to Real Sociedad in 2017.

The Belgian recently blamed the Dutchman for his struggles at Manchester United and claimed that Van Gaal never provided any kind of support during their time together at Old Trafford.

However, the former Manchester United manager pointed towards his record of developing young players during his long career as a manager.

The Dutchman responded to an email from The Athletic and said: “I have absolutely no need to defend myself against so much injustice!

“The self-image of players leaves the wishes!

“And my career as a coach/manager shows just how many young players could take their chances under my leadership!”

Januzaj has been at Real Sociedad for more than three years and has scored 16 times in 109 appearances for the club.