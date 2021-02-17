Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has branded Liverpool loan star Harry Wilson’s sensational strike in his team’s 2-0 win over Luton Town in the Championship as wonderful.

The Bluebirds recorded their fourth league win on the trot under new boss McCarthy as they registered a 2-0 win over Luton at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday.

Liverpool loan star Wilson earned Man of the Match honours in the game as he opened the scoring for Cardiff by curling a stunner in on the 53-minute mark from more than 20 yards away.

McCarthy, who had left Wilson out of the starting eleven in his first two league games in charge, expressed his delight with the Reds starlet’s performance, rating his sensational strike as wonderful.

The Cardiff boss explained how Wilson’s goal turned the tide in his team’s favour in the second half as they earned a hard-fought victory.

“It was another hard-earned one”, McCarthy told a press conference.

“It wasn’t a particularly pretty game of free-flowing football, certainly in the first half.

“I thought the game was ebbing away from us at the end of the first half, and we didn’t start the second half particularly well, but we gradually worked our way into it.

“As the game opened up, Harry Wilson got a bit of space, and he punished them with a wonderful goal.

“That made it hard for them, especially after the second goal.

“They had a real uphill battle then.”

Wilson has stepped up his game since McCarthy took charge, and the Liverpool loan star has three assists and a goal in his five games under the new boss.