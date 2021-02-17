Fixture: Everton vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Everton have named their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome league leaders Manchester City to Goodison Park in the Premier League this evening.

Carlo Ancelotti has Everton sitting in seventh in the table and only five points off a top four spot, with two games in hand on fourth placed Chelsea.

The Italian has made no secret of his desire to lead Everton into Europe next season, but faces a tough task masterminding a three-point-winning display against Manchester City tonight.

Ancelotti has to make do without Dominic Calvert-Lewin tonight as the striker is still sidelined with a hamstring injury.

For this evening’s game Ancelotti selects Robin Olsen in goal, while Mason Holgate and Lucas Digne are selected. Centre-backs Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane and Yerry Mina start.

Further up the pitch Everton deploy Abdoulaye Doucoure and Tom Davies, while Alex Iwobi, Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson start.

If Ancelotti needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include James Rodriguez and Bernard.

Everton Team vs Manchester City

Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Mina, Digne, Doucoure, Davies, Iwobi, Richarlison, Sigurdsson

Substitutes: Olsen, Delph, Kent, Nkounkou, Rodriguez, Bernard, Gomes, Coleman, Onyango