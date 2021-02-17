Fixture: Everton vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Manchester City have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Everton in a Premier League fixture tonight.

The Citizens head into the league game sitting top of the table and with a seven-point advantage over second placed Manchester United, which they could swell to ten points by winning at Goodison Park.

Goodison Park has been a happy hunting ground for Manchester City of late, with the Citizens winning on their last three visits.

Boss Pep Guardiola is able to welcome back Kevin De Bruyne, who is on the bench, but Ilkay Gundogan is not in the matchday squad.

Ederson slots into goal for Manchester City tonight, while at full-back Guardiola picks Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo.

In central defence Ruben Dias teams up with Aymeric Laporte.

Further up the pitch Rodrigo starts, as does Riyad Mahrez. Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling support Gabriel Jesus.

Guardiola has options on the bench if needed tonight, including Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres.

Manchester City Team vs Everton

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Mahrez, Bernardo, Foden, Sterling (c), Jesus

Substitutes: Steffen, Stones, Aguero, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Garcia