Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti feels his side had an almost impossible task against Manchester City on Wednesday night, but he is hopeful their weekend meeting with Liverpool will be different.

Ancelotti’s men faced a formidable task at Goodison Park as they entertained Manchester City in a Premier League encounter, ultimately slipping to a 3-1 defeat.

Manchester City took the lead through Phil Foden in the 32nd minute, but Everton struck back to level five minutes later when Richarlison scored and it was 1-1 at half time.

The visitors though eased up the gears and grabbed two second half goals through Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva to win 3-1 and move ten points clear at the top of the table.

Ancelotti admits his side were up against it and told the BBC: “It was hard, almost impossible. We were in the game for an hour and we fought.

“When they scored the second goal it was very difficult. They are the best team and we are not at the same level.

“They don’t have only quality, they are also strong.

“At the moment they are the best team, they have quality, power, belief. It is very difficult to compete with them.”

Next up for Everton is the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at the weekend and Ancelotti is hopeful that his side will fare better against the Reds in what he expects to be a different game.

“It will be a different game against Liverpool.

“We are on a good run away and we believe more.

“Liverpool are a fantastic team, but in football you never know.

“Yerry Mina won’t be able to play at the weekend”, the Everton boss added.

Liverpool won 2-0 away at RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday night.