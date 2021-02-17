Real Sociedad star Adnan Januzaj has admitted that he wants to show what Manchester United have missed out on when he plays against his former side on Thursday night.

Januzaj and his Real Sociedad team-mates will take on Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie in Turin.

The Belgian is a product of the Manchester United academy and was highly-rated enough to inherit Ryan Giggs’ number 11 shirt when the Welshman retired.

But his start at Old Trafford faded after Louis van Gaal took charge of the club in 2014 and three years later he left the club on a permanent deal for Real Sociedad.

Januzaj will be facing his former side for the first time since leaving the club and he stressed that Manchester United remain his favourite team and he still watches their games religiously.

But he insisted that he is also determined to prove himself against Manchester United and show what they missed out on.

Januzaj told UEFA.com: “I love United a lot.

“They’re my favourite club and even to this day, I watch every single game of theirs because I love the club.

“Obviously, when I say I would have to play against United, it was a bit of a weird feeling.

“But at the end of the day, I want to play them and try to beat them, to show them also what they have missed and stuff like that.”

Januzaj has scored 16 goals in 109 appearances since joining Real Sociedad in 2017.