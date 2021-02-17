Former Rangers winger Neil McCann thinks the Gers made full use of Ross McCrorie being on loan at Aberdeen to help them sign Scott Wright on a permanent basis in the January transfer window.

The Gers are currently unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership and are well on their way to their first top flight title since the 2010/11 season with a 15-point lead at the top of the table after 29 games.

Rangers managed to add more depth to their squad in January as they swooped to snap up winger Wright from rivals Aberdeen permanently after initially signing him on a pre-contractual agreement.

McCann is of the view that Wright came to Ibrox at a good time as Rangers enjoy a comfortable lead at the top of the table which will allow the new boy to have time to settle in as he will not be under immediate pressure.

He feels that Rangers used McCrorie being on loan at Aberdeen well to land Wright early, but admits the permanent deal in January caught him by surprise.

“Rangers used it to their advantage because they have got McCrorie up there, I think they manipulated that really well, but I was surprised they moved [and snapped him up ahead of initially agreed time]”, McCann said on Rangers TV.

“But getting him in the doors here, at a good point to the season because Rangers are so far ahead and to my mind and everybody’s mind that they will win the championship, it gives him a few months to bed in to the way the team plays.

“And then next season, I think you might see him improve beyond belief.”

In addition to the winger, Rangers also managed to bring in centre-back Jack Simpson from Championship outfit Bournemouth on the last day of the transfer window.