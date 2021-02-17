Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is prepared to lend a helping hand to the club again if they decide to sign countrymen Jerome Boateng or Niklas Sule.

The Blues are expected to spend big on a centre-back in the summer transfer window and a number of names have been linked with a move to the Premier League giants.

David Alaba is believed to be one of their targets, but the Bayern Munich defender is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the coming months.

Chelsea have also been linked with an interest in Bayern Munich’s Boateng and Sule as part of their plans to improve their defence for next season.

Rudiger spoke with Kai Havertz and Timo Werner last summer before the German duo moved to Chelsea.

And the Blues defender insisted that he is prepared to do the same if Chelsea want either Boateng or Sule ahead of next season.

He told German magazine Sport Bild: “If Chelsea were to decide on one of the three players as a transfer target, I would be available to answer any questions.

“I know Jerome and Niklas very well and I’ve already had contact with David Alaba.”

Chelsea had an interest in Dayot Upamecano as well but he has decided to join Bayern Munich.