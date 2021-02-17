Real Sociedad star Alexander Isak has insisted that it does not matter what shape their upcoming Europa League opponents Manchester United are in as they will not be any less formidable with the great squad they have.

The La Liga outfit are gearing up for a round of 32 clash against Premier League giants Manchester United on Thursday evening at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Manchester United entered the Europa League after being knocked out of the Champions League following three defeats in their previous four continental ties.

However, Real Sociedad hitman Isak has insisted that it does not matter what shape the Red Devils come into the game in, as they are a big club with great players, and revealed his team are fully aware of what they are capable of doing.

“It doesn’t matter the shape they are in”, Isak was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“It is a big club with great players.

“We know what the team can do.”

Real Sociedad will be banking on ex-Manchester City star David Silva to pull the strings in attack against the Red Devils, with Isak stressing how he and his team-mates are learning every day from the veteran midfielder.

“He brings a lot of experience.

“Everyone has a lot to learn from him.

“He is a top player; he is very humble and always working hard.

“Everyone can see what he brings.”

Manchester United will miss the services of Paul Pogba, who is ruled out if the tie through injury, while Real Sociedad are boosted by the return of key man Mikel Oyarzabal.