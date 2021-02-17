Former Liverpool star Stephen Warnock believes Thiago Alcantara has finally realised what his role in the Reds team is, with his performance against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

Liverpool scored a much-needed win with a 2-0 victory over Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Their Premier League form in recent weeks has been poor and they are now firmly facing a fight to stay in the top four this season at the moment.

Thiago’s performances have come under much scrutiny and some believe that the Spaniard while being world-class, does not really fit into the way Liverpool want to play the game.

The midfielder played against RB Leipzig, and Warnock feels that he is finally gauging what his role in Jurgen Klopp’s team should be.

The former Red believes Thiago has tried to do too many things to impress since his arrival but stressed that the midfielder’s role in the team is to keep things simple and circulate the ball.

Warnock said on BBC Radio 5 live: “Thiago has had some criticism in recent weeks but he played much better this time. He didn’t over-complicate things, or dwell on the ball too much.

“He’s clearly a fantastic player, one of the best in the world, but it has seemed to me like he has done what a lot of players do when they join a new club, which is act like you have got something to prove.

“Against Leipzig, though, Thiago seemed to realise he doesn’t have to hit killer passes every time he gets possession.

“Instead his job in this Liverpool team is pretty simple, but effective – to break play up and keep things moving.”

It remains to be seen whether Thiago can translate his form in Europe to the Premier League and help to get Liverpool out of the doldrums.