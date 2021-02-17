Liverpool legend Ian Rush has urged the Reds to make sure they stop the service to Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the Merseyside derby as the hitman is dangerous.

Calvert-Lewin has spearheaded Carlo Ancelotti’s front line with 13 top flight strikes to his name so far in the Premier League.

The hitman was on target when Everton and Liverpool clashed at Goodison Park earlier in the campaign and Anfield hero Rush has picked out him as one player the Reds defence should keep an eye on in Saturday’s Merseyside derby.

Liverpool’s all-time top scorer has issued advice to the Reds that the only way to stop an in-form striker like Calvert-Lewin is to cut out the service coming to him.

Rush stressed that the 23-year-old is currently in that kind of mood where even half chances presented to him are going to kiss the back of the net if not properly dealt with and Liverpool need to be wary of his presence at all times in Saturday’s encounter.

“As he [Calvert-Lewin] proved against Manchester United, you’ve got to keep your eye on him for the entire 90 minutes, because given the chance, he’s in that type of form”, Rush told HorseRacing,net.

“As a striker, when you’re in that type of form, you go out knowing you’re going to score.

“Not thinking, knowing. If you get a chance you’re going to score.

“I know what it’s like and I’m sure he’s exactly the same.

“It might be if Liverpool are going to stop him, simple, stop the service coming to him.

“He scored against Liverpool at Everton because they let him get the cross in and he’s very good in the air.

“They’ve got to stop that service if they’re going to stop him.”

Calvert-Lewin has missed Everton’s defeats against Fulham and Manchester City and all eyes will be on whether he is ready to face Liverpool.