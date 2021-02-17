Wolfsberger boss Ferdinand Feldhofer has admitted that the Austrian club are the outsiders against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, but is hopeful of earning a result that keeps them in the tie.

Austrian outfit Wolfsberger are set to lock horns with Premier League giants Tottenham in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie on Thursday.

Looking ahead to the game, Wolfsberger’s 41-year-old coach Feldhofer has admitted that his side go into the tie as outsiders, while Spurs are the favourites.

However, the Austrian tactician has set his eyes on earning a result on Thursday that will keep Wolfsberger in the tie and give them the chance to progress into the round of 16 in the second leg.

“Our role as the outsiders is clear“, Feldhofer was quoted as saying by Austrian daily Kleine Zeitung.

“We want a result that gives us every chance in the second leg.“

Feldhofer also revealed that the Wolfsberger players are excited about the tie and want to enjoy their clash with Tottenham by performing well.

“The game is here“, the Austrian said.

“You can tell how happy the boys are.

“We want to enjoy it too, but we can only do that if we can play well against them.“

The second leg of the tie is scheduled to take place at Tottenham on 24th February.