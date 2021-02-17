Former Premier League star Danny Murphy believes Jesse Lingard is playing with a swagger for West Ham that comes from the fact that he played with world-class players at Manchester United.

West Ham signed the attacking midfielder on loan from Manchester United in the winter transfer window and he has made an immediate impact for the Hammers.

He scored twice on his debut against Aston Villa earlier this month and provided an assist in West Ham’s 3-0 win over Sheffield United on Monday night.

Lingard’s impact has led to suggestions that West Ham are likely to try and sign him on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window.

Murphy is not surprised to see the player doing well at West Ham after being amongst some of the best players in the world at Manchester United, and thinks he feels like the main man at the London Stadium.

He insisted that the feeling of being the talisman for West Ham has added a swagger and confidence to his performances.

Murphy said on talkSPORT: “He always had the fitness and the lovely ability to get around the pitch.

“That’s probably natural for him but he looks trim, hungry and his mindset is right.

“He looks to me like he has a point to prove and furthermore, he looks like a bit like, I have got some stick for saying this recently, a big fish in a little pond.

“It is not derogatory to West Ham but West Ham are not Man United.

“If you have been at Man United for the years he has, surrounded by the world-class players like he has, then you got a club who don’t quite have that many good players of the same level, then you start putting your shoulders back and think, ‘you know what it is down to me and I am the main man’.

“[David] Moyes knows him and trusts him and as a manager, he knows he doesn’t have to impress him and they already got a good relationship.

“He put him straight in and he is playing that kind of strut and swagger and confidence that you want your new signing to play with.

“There is no fear in his play at the minute.”

Lingard still has more than a year left on his Manchester United contract and the club are expected to want to sell him in the summer.