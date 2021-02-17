Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has hailed Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel as a tactical fox and heaped praise on the German for his attention to detail.

The Blues have regained form since Tuchel took charge as the head coach of the club last month, going unbeaten in six games and winning five consecutive matches across all competitions.

Tuchel has also helped the Stamford Bridge outfit, who were placed ninth at the time of Frank Lampard’s sacking, climb up to fourth place in the Premier League table.

Rudiger, who has re-established himself as a regular starter in the Chelsea team since the German’s arrival, has been impressed with the new Blues boss.

The 27-year-old defender explained that Tuchel leaves nothing to chance, always pays attention to detail and went on to hail him as a tactical fox.

“Anyone who knows Tuchel knows that he is a man who leaves nothing to chance“, Rudiger told German magazine Sport Bild.

“He works in great detail, Tuchel is a tactical fox.“

Rudiger also rubbished claims that there were problems between himself and former Chelsea boss Lampard, under whom he made just four league appearances this season.

“If I was such an anti-Lampard [player], why would I have been on the pitch under him in his last games?“, the Germany international said.

“That makes no sense.“

Tuchel is set to manage his first Champions League match as Chelsea boss at Atletico Madrid next week following a league trip to Southampton on Saturday.