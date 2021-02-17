Liverpool loan star Harry Wilson has revealed he was determined to prove that he belonged in the starting eleven at Cardiff City by grabbing any opportunities that came his way with both hands. having lost his spot in the side under new boss Mick McCarthy.

Wilson was relegated to the bench in McCarthy’s first two Championship games in charge of Cardiff, against Barnsley and Millwall, although he clocked up minutes against the Lions in the second half and provided an assist.

The 23-year-old has since started the next four games in a row, including Tuesday’s 2-0 win against Luton Town, in which he scored a stunner.

And Wilson revealed he was determined to prove to McCarthy that he belonged in the starting eleven by making the most out of any chances that came his way, and feels he has done just that by getting on the scoresheet against the Hatters.

The Liverpool loanee’s attacking contributions currently stand at one goal and three assists in his five games under McCarthy and he feels he has lived up to his manager’s expectations.

“Obviously I was delighted to score”, Wilson was quoted as saying by Cardiff’s official site.

“I was conscious because it has been a while.

“When the new manager came in, it gave the players a lift in training.

“The Gaffer picked the team off that.

“I was disappointed to miss out because, like every player, I felt like I should be in the team.

“But I knew I’d get my chance, and once that came I was determined to prove that I need to be in this team.

“I feel since I’ve been back, I’ve done that.

“My performances and my numbers have been good.”

Cardiff are currently seventh in the league standings, just three points off a playoff spot and Wilson will be keen on providing the goods up front as the Bluebirds continue their promotion charge.