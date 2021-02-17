Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son has insisted that Spurs are going into their upcoming Europa League clash against Wolfsberger with positive energy despite their struggles on the pitch in recent games.

The north London giants are going through a rough run of results at the moment with only one win in their last five Premier League outings while also being knocked out of the FA Cup last week.

Spurs, who lost 3-0 against Manchester City at the weekend, will have an opportunity to bounce back with a win as they gear up to face Austrian outfit Wolfsberger in the Europa League on Thursday.

And Tottenham forward Son has insisted that despite their recent run of disappointing outings, Spurs go into the continental tie with good energy and will look for a positive result.

“We dropped some points in the Premier League and we’re out of the FA Cup”, Son told a press conference.

“If you think about that then it’s negative, but we’re in the Europa League and in the final of the Carabao Cup.

“We go there with good energy.”

The South Korean added that the responsibility to find results does not lie on Jose Mourinho alone and all the players, including himself, must step up and show the will to win on the pitch.

“It’s not only the gaffer who wants to win.

“The players have to take the responsibility.

“I know he’s a winner, but it’s all about the players as well.

“We have to take all the responsibility on the pitch.

“The gaffer tells us what to do and we have to take responsibility.”

Tottenham have also booked a place in the final of the EFL Cup and will eye a positive result against Wolfsberger to boost momentum.