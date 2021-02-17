Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed his team are determined to give a good account of themselves with a strong performances away against Royal Antwerp in the Europa League and get the Gers faithful thinking about football again.

The Scottish giants have seen off-field issues dominate the news over the past few days as several first team players were caught breaking virus rules.

However, Gerrard’s men are focused on doing their best with the task at hand as they travel to Belgium to take on Royal Antwerp in the Europa League on Thursday.

Gerrard has revealed that the Gers are completely focused on getting the job done at the Bosuilstadion by putting in a strong display, presenting a good account of themselves, and are aiming getting the Rangers faithful thinking about football again having let them down in the last few days.

The 40-year-old stressed that his team are treating the tie with respect and will try their best to get a positive result with the senior squad currently revelling in an outstanding atmosphere rich in confidence and self-belief.

“The atmosphere in the group is outstanding at the moment – they are playing with belief and confidence”, Gerrard told Rangers TV.

“It is a fixture that we respect because of the opposition – they are doing really well in their league domestically and they have had some really impressive results themselves this season.

“So, it is an exciting one and it will be over the two legs.

“It is one we are really looking forward to – the boys are excited and we want to bounce over to Belgium and give a real, good account of ourselves and make the supporters proud because we have let them down in the last few days and we want to get them thinking about football again and hopefully, we can reward them with a positive result and set Ibrox up for next week.”

The Gers currently have an unbeaten record in the continental competition and will be keen on extending it with an away win against the Antwerp outfit.