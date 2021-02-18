Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has heaped praise on Whites talent Joe Gelhardt, hailing the striker’s finishing prowess and ability to beat opponents.

The Yorkshire-based club roped in highly-rated teenager Gelhardt from League One outfit Wigan Athletic on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee last summer.

Gelhardt is continuing his development with the Whites, impressing for their Under-23s side and even receiving a call up to the senior squad recently.

The 18-year-old was named on the Leeds bench for their last two league matches against Crystal Palace and Arsenal, and Whites boss Bielsa is impressed by him.

Reflecting on the striker’s development, Bielsa explained that Gelhardt has the ability to constantly create danger in a game and also hailed his finishing prowess, and his ability to get past players.

“He’s a player always creating danger in a game“, Bielsa told a press conference.

“He’s a player who’s more linked with the finalising of chances rather than the creation of them.

“He has resources to beat an opponent and he has a shot, finish that is very good.“

Having been named on the Whites’ bench on the last two occasions, Gelhardt will be hoping to make his senior debut for the club soon.