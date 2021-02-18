Bayern Munich are yet to provide any signal that they could be prepared to sell Chelsea target Niklas Sule in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old centre-back is a key part of the Bayern Munich squad and has made ten starts in the Bundesliga this season.

However, his future at Bayern Munich has come under the scanner due to interest from several clubs in Europe ahead of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are amongst the clubs who are interested in taking him to Stamford Bridge as part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans to improve their defence ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

But according to Munich-based daily Abendzeitung, the player is yet to receive any indication from the Bayern Munich that they want to sell him.

Sule feels settled at Bayern Munich and is not considering leaving the club during the summer transfer window.

He enjoys the trust of coach Hansi Flick, but he will enter the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The German champions are expected to offer him a new deal soon if they are not planning to let him go.

Sule will also face increased competition for his place in the team once Dayot Upamecano joins the club in the summer.