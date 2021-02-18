Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has insisted the focus of last summer’s transfer business was not putting together a squad just to keep the Whites in the Premier League.

The Whites made no less than six permanent additions to their squad during the last summer transfer window, with director of football Victor Orta working in tandem with boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Not all of the new arrivals have been able to stay on the pitch throughout, with Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Rodrigo all dealing with injury issues; although winger Raphinha has shone brightly.

Leeds CEO Kinnear revealed that the club’s recruitment ahead of the current campaign was aimed at roping in players who could build a squad capable of sustained success in the top flight.

Kinnear went on to stress that even though injury has played spoilsport in case of some signings, he is confident there is a lot more to come from them.

“Victor and his scouting team, they work all year around in their assessment of the market”, Kinnear told the official Leeds United Podcast.

“And I think our plan with what we did last summer was to build a team that could be the basis of sustained success in the Premier League.

“So, it was not ‘let us build something that can keep us up’, [it was] ‘let us build a team that can develop’.

“And I think when you look at the signings, I am not sure Llorente and Koch have played more than about ten minutes together.

“I am not sure those two have played in the same team as Rodrigo.

“So, I think that there is still a lot more to come from the players, the players that we have signed particularly at centre-half.

“I think Raphinha will get better and better.”

In addition to strengthening the senior squad, Leeds also snapped up promising talents for their youth academy, with the likes of Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville raising their game in the Under-23s squad.