Everton have offered to make Cenk Tosun’s loan move to Besiktas permanent in a swap deal for Black Eagles striker Cyle Larin, it has been claimed.

Tosun joined the Toffees from Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas for a fee in the region of £20m in January 2018, but the move has not gone according to plan for him so far.

After struggling to make a positive impact at Goodison Park and having a loan stint with Crystal Palace, the striker returned to Besiktas on loan until the end of the season last month.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Everton have now offered to make the Turkey international’s loan move to the Black Eagles permanent in exchange for Canadian star Larin.

It is claimed that the Merseyside-based club have pitched the idea of swapping Tosun and the 25-year-old striker in the summer to Besiktas.

The Turkish top flight side are in no rush to make a decision though, with the club set to respond to the offer at the end of the season.

It is said that Besiktas would be open to accepting the offer if Tosun continues to build on his impressive league debut, which saw him score a brace.

Larin, who is now wanted by Everton, has scored 15 goals and provided three assists from 28 appearances across all competitions for Besiktas this season.