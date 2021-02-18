Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy believes that it will be difficult for anyone to displace Liverpool loan star Harry Wilson in the Bluebirds team and hailed the attacker’s contributions.

Wilson has been in fine form for Championship club Cardiff since McCarthy took charge last month, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

The Wales international has helped the Bluebirds to four wins and one draw in their five league games and has impressed McCarthy with his performances.

Hailing the Liverpool loanee, the Irish tactician has explained that it will be difficult for winter signing Jonny Williams to displace Wilson in the Cardiff team, with the way the 23-year-old is playing.

McCarthy insisted that nobody has a special pass into his line-up, but expressed his delight at having Wilson performing well while Williams gives him competition.

“It won’t [be easy for Williams to force his way in]“, McCarthy told a press conference.

“There is no special pass for anyone.

“The way Harry Wilson is playing now. He is creating goals too, with his shot that went for a corner kick [against Luton].

“He’ll be hard to shift, he’s been great.

“It’s good, someone like Harry in your team and someone like Jonny wanting to get in the team.“

Wilson has scored four goals and provided eight assists from 23 Championship appearances for Cardiff so far this season.