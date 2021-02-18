Leeds United shot-stopper Illan Meslier has revealed he is happy with how much he has progressed as a player since making his league debut for the Whites and stressed he is determined to push harder and concede fewer goals.

The 20-year-old was handed his league debut by Marcelo Bielsa in a Championship clash against Hull City 12 months ago, replacing then club number 1 Kiko Casilla, who was sidelined owing to disciplinary issues.

Meslier has since become the first choice between the sticks and has so far made made 22 Premier League appearances for Leeds, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

The young Frenchman is delighted with the progression he has made as a player under Bielsa’s tutelage, and stressed he wants to push harder and get better.

Asked what the last 12 months have been like for him since his league debut for Leeds, Meslier told LUTV: “Big changes and big progression.

“Very happy because one year ago I started my first game in the Championship and now I am at 22 games in the Premier League.

“Of course, it is good, I am happy, but I want to continue in this way because it is important for me.

“It is just the beginning of my career and I cannot stop now.

“I need to keep working, training but I am happy for the team because last year we were in the Championship and now we are in the Premier League.

“So, it is good progression for everyone.”

Meslier added that he always tries to find the best version of himself in every game and is aiming at doing a better job protecting his goal.

“I do not know it is difficult [to say what my goals are for the next 12 months].

“I try to find the best [version] of me in every game, but it is true [that] it is not easy.

“But yes, I want to concede less goals of course.”

Meslier will be eyeing adding another clean sheet to his name when Leeds locks horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday in their upcoming Premier League clash.