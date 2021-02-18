Leeds United custodian Illan Meslier is of the view that the Whites need to approach every game with the same intensity they showed in the second half against Arsenal on Sunday.

The 20-year-old saw the Gunners put four strikes past him in the first half on Sunday as Leeds could only grab two goals in the second half in a 4-2 loss in the Premier League.

However, Meslier sees a lot of positives in the manner in which his team took the game to Arsenal in the second half and feels the need to take inspiration from that display into their upcoming clash against Wolves on Friday.

Meslier stressed Leeds need to approach every game with the intensity they had against Arsenal, while adding they need to be brave and willing to take risks.

The shot-stopper is of the view that the onus is on Leeds to put on their best performance and fight to turn the game in their favour.

Asked whether Leeds are aiming at taking inspiration from their last 30 minutes against Arsenal into the Wolves, Meslier told LUTV: “Yes, of course, of course.

“I think this is the feeling we need to [have to] win every game, to put a lot of intensity, take risks from the back, not too much but a little bit.

“But yes, we need to take risks and play well and I think there are a lot of possibilities [of how a game could play out], that is true, but we need to win [against] this type of team.”

Meslier will be keen on a putting on a strong display personally, after being on the receiving end of some criticism for making a costly error in their last outing which resulted in him conceding a penalty and ultimately a goal.