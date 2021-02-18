Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has extended his support to Whites number 1 Illan Meslier and explained that just as Jurgen Klopp backed Alisson, he will also back his shot-stopper.

20-year-old Frenchman Meslier has been the Whites’ first choice goalkeeper in the Premier League this season, with the player only missing one game so far.

However, the youngster, who conceded a penalty in Leeds’ 4-2 defeat to Arsenal last weekend, has often been the subject of criticism from some fans due to his vulnerability to making mistakes.

As Meslier’s goalkeeping abilities continue to be questioned, Leeds boss Bielsa has extended his support to the custodian, insisting that there is no goalkeeper in the world that makes no mistakes.

The Argentine explained that the doubters tend to forget a player’s past contributions while criticising him and went on to point out how Liverpool manager Klopp backed Alisson following his recent mistakes.

“There’s no goalkeeper that doesn’t make any mistakes“, Bielsa told a press conference.

“Goalkeepers consolidate themselves when they get over mistakes they’ve made.

“It’s normal the critics forget about what you’ve done in the past and fix themselves on the present.

“A better answer than mine, would be the one Liverpool manager gave on the same subject.“

Although he has Bielsa’s backing, Meslier will be determined to prove doubters wrong when he stands between the sticks against Wolves on Friday.