Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has revealed something about the club’s backroom staff and employees which he has never encountered at any other club he has been at.

Marcelo Bielsa’s arrival in Yorkshire has seen a massive improvement in the quality of football Leeds play, encapsulated in their return back to the Premier League this season as Championship winners.

However, the Argentine’s influence goes beyond what happens on the pitch as the Elland Road outfit have undergone a massive cultural shift during the last few seasons, according to Leeds hitman Bamford.

The 27-year-old revealed that everyone who works at Elland Road is firmly a Leeds fans and admits that is something he has never seen at any club before.

Bamford added that the sense of belongingness is growing and thriving across all levels at the Yorkshire giants, with Bielsa at the helm.

“Wherever I have been, I never had it where everybody [who works at a club is a fan of that particular club], I mean everybody is a Leeds fan”, Bamford told the official Leeds United Podcast.

“It is fascinating to be honest, because everyone is really working towards the same thing.

“Bielsa made sure that everything is spick and span all the times.

“So, they are there all the time.

“But they are doing it and they are taking an interest in doing everything purely because they are helping the team as well.

“So, it starts from the bottom and then it grows and I think Marcelo has bought that culture in.”

Leeds will be banking on their positive energy to boost them as they look to bounce back from their 4-2 league loss against Arsenal on Sunday with a win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.